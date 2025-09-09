The family of slain Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska says her body will remain in the United States because she “loved America.”

Zarustka was brutally and randomly stabbed while riding the light rail train in Charlotte, North Carolina, this past August. The suspect, 34-year-old DeCarlos Brown Jr., had a history of violent crime and was a repeat offender.

Zarustka immigrated from Ukraine to the United States following Russia’s invasion of her home country, during which she lived in a bomb shelter. While living in Charlotte, she worked at a pizza restaurant and rode the train home often after finishing her shift.

U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina, Russ Ferguson, said during a press conference, “the first day she was allowed to work, she got a work permit here, she got a job the very first day.”

FBI agent James Barnacle Jr. said that while the Ukrainian embassy offered to have Zarutska’s body transported back to her home country, her mother and uncle said she “loved America” and will remain in the United States.

“She loved America. We’re going to bury her here,” the family told Barnacle.

As Breitbart News reported this week, the Department of Justice has “directed her team to federally prosecute Decarlos Brown Jr., 34 — a repeat offender with a lengthy felony rap sheet — accused of murdering 23-year-old Iryna Zarutska.”

“Iryna Zarutska was a young woman living the American dream — her horrific murder is a direct result of failed soft-on-crime policies that put criminals before innocent people,” U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi said in an X post on Tuesday.

“I have directed my attorneys to federally prosecute DeCarlos Brown Jr., a repeat violent offender with a history of violent crime, for murder,” she continued, adding they will seek the “maximum penalty for this unforgivable crime, and he will never again see the light of day as a free man.”

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.