White House: Jobs Revisions Show Biden, Powell, and Labor Bureau Failures

The White House underscored that the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ (BLS) downward revisions of 911,000 jobs from April 2024 to March 2025 show the failures of the Biden administration, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, and the BLS itself.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt weighed in on the revisions shortly after they were released on Tuesday morning.

“Today, the BLS released the largest downward revision on record proving that President Trump was right: Biden’s economy was a disaster and the BLS is broken,” Leavitt said.

“This is exactly why we need new leadership to restore trust and confidence in the BLS’s data on behalf of the financial markets, businesses, policymakers, and families that rely on this data to make major decisions,” she added. “Much like the BLS has failed the American people, so has Jerome ‘Too Late’ Powell — who has officially run out of excuses and must cut the rates now.”

In a statement to Breitbart News, Secretary of Labor Lori Chavez-DeRemer said the revisions call the integrity of the BLS’s data into question.

“Today’s massive downward revision gives the American people even more reason to doubt the integrity of data being published by BLS,” she said. “Considering these reports are the foundation of economic forecasts and major policy decisions, there is no room for such a significant and consistent amount of error. It’s imperative for the data to remain accurate, impartial, and never altered for political gain.”

She also called out the shortcomings of the Biden administration, adding that Trump and his team are ending “neglect” at the BLS.

“Leaders at the bureau failed to improve their practices during the Biden administration, utilizing outdated methods that rendered a once reliable system completely ineffective and calling into question the motivation behind their inaction,” Chavez-DeRemer said. “The Trump Administration is putting a stop to years of neglect. We are committed to finding solutions to these problems, including by modernizing to improve transparency and deliver more accurate and timely data for American businesses and workers.”

Last year, the BLS notably had downward revisions of more than 800,000 jobs for 2023.