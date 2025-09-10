Charlie Kirk Condemned Leftist ‘Assassination Culture’ Before Fatal Shooting

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk sounded the alarm on the growing “assassination culture” on the left in the months before he was fatally shot while speaking on a Utah college campus.

“Assassination culture is spreading on the left,” Kirk wrote in an April X post, citing a report from the Network Contagion Research Institute (NCRI). “Forty-eight percent of liberals say it would be at least somewhat justified to murder Elon Musk. Fifty-five percent said the same about Donald Trump.”

“In California, activists are naming ballot measures after Luigi Mangione,” he continued, referring to the alleged murderer of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. “The left is being whipped into a violent frenzy. Any setback, whether losing an election or losing a court case, justifies a maximally violent response.”

The conservative activist went on to call the phenomenon a “natural outgrowth of left-wing protest culture tolerating violence and mayhem for years on end.”

Kirk was shot in his neck in front of a crowd of students at Utah Valley University (UVU) on Wednesday. FBI Director Kash Patel announced the same day that a suspect is in custody.

Kirk was rushed to a nearby hospital, where a source told Breitbart News he received a blood transfusion, before succumbing to his injuries.

President Donald Trump announced the tragic news on Truth Social, calling Kirk “loved and admired by ALL”:

“The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead,” Trump wrote. “No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!”

FBI Director Kash Patel stated on X that agents “will be on the scene quickly and the FBI stands in full support of the ongoing response and investigation.”

UVU officials have canceled all classes and closed the campus, directing students to “secure in place” until police escort them to safety:

