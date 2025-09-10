Charlie Kirk’s belief in Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior allowed him to “face every threat with courage because he didn’t fear death,” his pastor and friend, Rob McCoy, said after the 31-year-old Turning Point USA founder was assassinated on Wednesday.

“My friend Charlie Kirk was murdered today by a coward. His life will be remembered for many wonderful things,” said McCoy, who is co-chair of TPUSA Faith. “He built it all with the power of the spoken word. He never used violence but was threatened every day with violence by those who couldn’t contend with logic and truth and now they have done to my friend what evil always does; it takes away life. ”

“Charlie did not die however but instead he has begun to truly live. His life was secured eternally by His Savior Jesus Christ. This truth allowed Charlie to face every threat with courage because he didn’t fear death,” he continued, according to a statement posted by journalist Megan Basham. “All evil knows is death and they derive power from death. Charlie lived for life and will be remembered for this.”

“My heart is broken for his family; His wife Erika and his two precious children,” the Godspeak Calvary Chapel pastor said. “Evil has not prevailed and it will not win.”

Kirk, a conservative firebrand and committed follower of Jesus Christ, died after being shot at an event at Utah Valley University.

President Donald Trump confirmed reports that Kirk died after being shot and has ordered all U.S. flags to be flown at half-mast in honor of him.

“The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. “No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!”

