Democrat influencer Harry Sisson, who spent months ridiculing Charlie Kirk online, abruptly changed tone Wednesday, posting condolences after the Turning Point USA founder was fatally shot at Utah Valley University.

At 2:14 p.m. on Wednesday, Sisson wrote on X:



Wow. The attack on Charlie Kirk is disgusting and absolutely unacceptable. There is no place for this type of violence in America. He is a father and a human being. Despite our differences, I truly hope he’s ok and makes a full recovery. Just insane.

Later that afternoon, at 3:18 p.m., he followed up:



“Stop sharing that fucking video of Charlie Kirk. It’s horrific. His family doesn’t deserve that. Just at a total loss for words.”

At 3:24 p.m., after President Donald Trump relayed Kirk’s death, Sisson added:



“Trump just confirmed that Charlie Kirk has died. I’m sick to my stomach. My thoughts go out to his wife, his kids, and anyone else close to him. Absolutely tragic.”

These remarks contrast sharply with Sisson’s past comments about Kirk. On June 25, 2025, he posted:



“Charlie Kirk is a sick, racist piece of trash. Just put the Klan hood on already, Charlie.”

Other examples include:

January 15, 2025 : “Charlie Kirk being peculiar as he always is.”

May 22, 2025 : “WATCH Charlie Kirk get absolutely demolished during a debate he did in Cambridge. When he’s not facing random college students, it’s pretty clear he has no idea what he’s talking about. Love this!!!”

June 10, 2025: “HA! Gavin Newsom just destroyed Charlie Kirk after he tried to push the lie that Trump called Newsom yesterday. MAGA keeps trying to lie on Trump’s behalf and it’s not going well!”

July 14, 2025: “Charlie Kirk went from ‘Vote Trump to release the list!!’ to ‘I’m not talking about Epstein anymore.’ Pathetic.”

July 14, 2025: “Charlie Kirk: ‘I’m done talking about Epstein. I’m gonna trust my friends in the government.’ Trump called Kirk, told him to stop talking about the files, and he listened. Good boy, Charlie. Spineless and cowardly.”

August 26, 2025: “MAGA is having the weirdest possible reaction to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce getting engaged. Charlie Kirk just said ‘Submit to your husband, Taylor. You’re not in charge.’ These freaks need to go outside and touch grass!”

Sisson has previously gained national attention as part of former president Joe Biden’s effort to mobilize young voters through social media influencers, Axios reported in 2023. He attacked Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas in 2024 after the Court’s unanimous ruling that states could not disqualify Donald Trump from the presidential ballot, writing that Thomas was an ‘insurrection sympathizer.’

Charlie Kirk was fatally shot Wednesday at Utah Valley University while delivering a speech, just two days after being criticized on CNN for comments about a fatal stabbing in Charlotte. FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed a suspect is in custody. President Trump announced Kirk’s death on Truth Social, calling him “loved and admired by ALL.”