Rand Paul: There Is Evidence Fauci May Have Deleted Public Records

Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Rand Paul (R-KY) revealed that there is email evidence allegedly showing that former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) chief Anthony Fauci may have deleted public records, contradicting previous testimony, Breitbart News has learned.

In a letter addressed to Fauci, which Breitbart News viewed, Paul revealed that the committee was conducting an “investigation into the origins” of the coronavirus. Paul added that the committee had “obtained records” revealing that Fauci allegedly directed employees at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to destroy federal records.

“The Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs is continuing to conduct its investigation into the origins of COVID-19 and risky life sciences research,” Paul wrote. “During the course of its investigation, the Committee has obtained records revealing that you directed employees of the National Institutes for Health (NIH) to destroy federal records.”

“These documents suggest your direct involvement in efforts to conceal information related to the Committee’s investigation and appear to contradict your previous testimony before Congress,” Paul continued. “Accordingly, I request that you provide additional information and formally invite you to appear before the Committee to clarify your previous testimony.”

In the letter, Paul continued to note that on June 3, 2024, during a hearing before the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, Fauci “denied under oath ever deleting officials.”

“Congressman Comer asked, ‘Dr. Fauci, did you ever delete an official record?’ and you responded, ‘No.’ Similarly, when Congresswoman Lesko asked, ‘Were you ever engaged in attempts to obstruct the Freedom of Information Act and the release of public documents?’ you again responded, ‘No.’ Additionally, when Congresswoman Malliotakis asked, ‘Did you delete any email or records related to the Wuhan lab or the origins of the virus?’ you answered, ‘No, I did not.'” the letter continued.

Reuters reported in June 2024 that the committee had “uncovered emails showing top NIH officials trying to hide public records by evading Freedom of Information Act requests”:

The committee, set up to discover the origins of the virus, has uncovered emails showing top NIH officials trying to hide public records by evading Freedom of Information Act requests. The private emails suggest some officials, including a long-time Fauci adviser and aide, deleted correspondence and used private emails to get around public record laws.

Paul continued to note that “emails obtained by the Committee appear” to contradict Fauci’s testimony that he did not delete official records relating to COVID-19 or the origins of it.

“However, emails obtained by the Committee appear to contradict your testimony,” the letter from Paul continued. “For example, in an email dated February 2, 2020, you directed then-NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins to ‘Please delete this e-mail after you read it.’ In another email dated July 20, 2020, to an NIH employee you stated, ‘I do not want to engage any more with this nonsense. And so, please delete this e-mail after you read it.'”

Paul continued to claim that he has “reason to believe” that Fauci may possibly be “in possession of additional records” relating to the committee’s investigation, and requested that Fauci provide “a list of all email addresses, phone numbers, and messaging application usernames” Fauci may have used between January 1, 2018, and January 1, 2023.

Paul also asked Fauci to provide “all email communications, including attachments, sent or received by” Fauci between January 1, 2018, and January 1, 2023, “whether on government-issued or personal accounts/devices, that refer or relate in any way to NIH, HHS, CIA, FBI, DOD, COVID-19,” or to the “Proximal Origins” paper, among other things.

Fauci was also asked to provide “all email communications, including attachments, created, sent, received, copied, or otherwise transmitted between January 1, 2018, and January 1, 2023, whether on government-issued or personal accounts/devices, between or among” Fauci and other individuals.

The New York Post reported in May 2024, that “emails revealed in a memo by the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic” showed that Dr. David Morens, who was an adviser to Fauci, received help from an employee in the NIH’s Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) office regarding “how to make emails disappear”: