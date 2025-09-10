Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. hailed Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk as a “relentless and courageous crusader for free speech” after the 31-year-old was assassinated on Wednesday.

“Once again, a bullet has silenced the most eloquent truth teller of an era,” said Kennedy, whose father and uncle were also assassinated. Kennedy’s father, Robert F. Kennedy, was shot on June 5, 1968, after winning the Democrat primary in California and died the next day. Kennedy’s uncle, former President John F. Kennedy, was assassinated on November 22, 1963.

“My dear friend Charlie Kirk was our country’s relentless and courageous crusader for free speech. We pray for Erika and the children. Charlie is already in paradise with the angels. We ask his prayers for our country,” Kennedy continued.

Kirk, a conservative firebrand and committed follower of Jesus Christ, died after being shot at an event at Utah Valley University.

President Donald Trump confirmed reports that Kirk died after being shot and has ordered all U.S. flags to be flown at half-mast in honor of him.

“The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. “No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!”

This is a breaking news story. Follow along here for live update.