Exclusive: NRCC Video Features Rep. Rob Bresnahan Delivering Results for Northeastern Pennsylvania

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) released an “Inside the Majority” video Tuesday featuring Rep. Rob Bresnahan (R-PA) discussing his roots in northeastern Pennsylvania, his background in business and contracting, and his priorities in Congress, while the committee pointed to three bills he has already passed in the House as examples of his early legislative record.

In the video, Bresnahan introduced himself as a lifelong native of Pennsylvania’s Eighth Congressional District, describing his background in real estate revitalization and as a heavy highway electrical contractor who created “hundreds of jobs” in the region. He emphasized his focus on efficiency in government projects, saying that permitting reform and workforce investment are priorities to make “people’s lives that much easier every single day when it works the way it’s supposed to work.” He added that helping solve constituent casework problems is one of the most rewarding parts of his job.

“As a NEPA [Northeastern Pennsylvania] native and proven leader, no one is better suited to deliver results for the Eighth District than Rob Bresnahan,” NRCC spokesman Reilly Richardson said. “Whether it’s providing historic tax relief to Pennsylvania workers and families, protecting Pennsylvania small businesses, or fighting for Pennsylvania veterans, Rob’s first few months in Congress have been full of wins for his constituents.”

The NRCC highlighted three measures Bresnahan has advanced into law in less than a year in office. The Mid-Atlantic River Basin Commissions Review Act orders a federal review of ethics, communication, and funding practices at the Susquehanna, Delaware, and Interstate Potomac River Basin Commissions. Each commission must submit a compliance plan to Congress within 90 days of the report and update it annually for five years. The CEASE Act of 2025 limits the number of private companies authorized to issue Small Business Administration 7(a) loans — a key small-business lending program — to 16 nationwide. The Simplifying Forms for Veterans Claims Act directs the Department of Veterans Affairs to work with outside researchers to make its claims forms clearer and more organized, with required changes to be implemented within two years.

Bresnahan has also appeared on the national stage through House Republican Conference Chairwoman Lisa McClain’s “One Big Beautiful Tour,” which promoted the tax relief and job protection measures included in the One Big Beautiful Bill. During the tour’s stop in Mountain Top, Pennsylvania, McClain and Bresnahan toured i2M with manufacturing employees to discuss how provisions like no tax on overtime, no tax on tips, and permanent small business deductions were preserving jobs and boosting wages in the district. Bresnahan called the visit “an opportunity to showcase some of the best American manufacturing right here in northeastern Pennsylvania.”

Bresnahan entered Congress after flipping Pennsylvania’s Eighth District in November 2024, defeating longtime Democratic Rep. Matt Cartwright in a closely watched race. At the time, he described the victory as a “must win” for Republicans and credited his campaign’s grassroots approach across the Scranton area.