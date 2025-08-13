Exclusive: Chairwoman McClain Showcases ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ Wins on National Tour

House Republican Conference Chairwoman Lisa McClain (R-MI) is traveling the country on her “One Big Beautiful Tour” to highlight the recently enacted One Big Beautiful Bill’s provisions, which lawmakers say deliver tax relief, protect jobs, and boost manufacturing. The full tour video, obtained exclusively by Breitbart News, is being released in coordination with its social media debut.

Chairwoman McClain launched the “One Big Beautiful Tour” this month to promote the economic benefits of the One Big Beautiful Bill. The legislation includes measures such as no tax on overtime, no tax on tips, expanded research and development credits, full expensing for new manufacturing investments, and a permanent 20% small business deduction.

The tour’s first stop was in New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District, where McClain joined Rep. Tom Kean, Jr. (R-NJ) for a visit to Bihler of America, a U.S.-based manufacturer of precision automation systems. Company leaders, including CEO Maxine Nordmeyer, discussed how the bill’s tax incentives support facility upgrades, workforce expansion, and industry competitiveness. “Manufacturers thrive when we have the certainty we need to plan major investments in our facilities and our people. That’s exactly what this tax package delivers,” Nordmeyer said.

According to the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM), the legislation will preserve thousands of jobs in New Jersey over the next four years and safeguard $1.5 billion in wages. McClain and Kean also met with Brenda Gara and Ricky (Jose) Chacon, owners of Alpha Family Restaurant, where staff described how the no tax on tips policy is already increasing their take-home pay.

In Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District, McClain toured i2M in Mountain Top with Rep. Rob Bresnahan, Jr. (R-PA) to hear from manufacturing employees about the legislation’s effect on job protection, wage growth, and innovation. “The message we’re hearing on the shop floor is clear: the One Big Beautiful Bill delivers generational investments in our workers and manufacturers,” McClain remarked. NAM representatives noted the law preserves 12,000 jobs in the district and supports $1 billion in wages.

Rep. Bresnahan called the tour “an opportunity to showcase some of the best American manufacturing right here in northeastern Pennsylvania,” adding that the legislation helps secure jobs and boost wages in the region. The lawmakers also visited a local restaurant to speak with workers about how the tax changes affect their paychecks.

The tour’s third stop brought McClain to Palmerton, Pennsylvania, with Rep. Ryan Mackenzie (R-PA) to tour U.S. Metal Powders / AMPAL, a supplier of aluminum powder to the Department of Defense. Plant employees emphasized how the no tax on overtime component directly benefits their 24/7 workforce. “Thanks to this transformative tax legislation, U.S. Metal Powders has already broken ground on adding another production line—which will soon double the company’s workforce,” stated David N. Taylor, president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Manufacturers’ Association. NAM estimates the law protects 13,000 jobs in Pennsylvania’s 7th Congressional District and secures $1.2 billion in wages. McClain and Mackenzie also visited a McDonald’s to hear from employees about the bill’s impact on service industry workers.

According to lawmakers and industry leaders, the One Big Beautiful Bill removes federal taxes on overtime pay and tips, eliminate taxes on Social Security benefits, sustain approximately 179,000 jobs in New Jersey and 252,000 jobs in Pennsylvania, and restore full expensing for domestic research and development. Features such as 100% expensing for new factories, equipment, and improvements are intended to give companies the incentive and financial certainty to build, expand, and modernize their facilities, while the permanent 20% small business deduction is aimed at encouraging job creation and growth.