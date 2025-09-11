The Florida Commissioner of Education is warning schools across the state that social media comments from teachers praising the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk will not be tolerated.

Florida Commissioner of Education Anastasios Kamoutsas sent a memorandum on Thursday to all school district superintendents saying he will a conduct an investigation of “every educator who engages in this vile sanctionable behavior.” Before he sent the memo, several Florida teachers made headlines for appearing to celebrate the horrific murder of 31-year-old Kirk, including in Clay and Lee counties.

WATCH — Charlie Kirk Talks About God, Divine Providence after Donald Trump Assassination Attempt:

“It has been brought to my attention that some Florida educators have posted despicable comments on social media regarding the horrific assassination of Charlie Kirk. These few are not a reflection of the great, high-quality teachers who make up the vast majority of Florida’s educators. Nevertheless, I will be conducting an investigation of every educator who engages in this vile, sanctionable behavior,” Kamoutsas wrote.

“This memorandum serves to remind superintendents and their employees that they are held to a higher standard as public servants,” he continued, before he laid out the Florida Department of Education’s code of conduct.

“Although educators have First Amendment rights, these rights do not extend without limit into their professional duties,” he continued. “An educator’s personal views that are made in public may undermine the trust of the students and families that they serve. If an educator’s conduct causes a student or his or her family to feel unwelcome or unwilling to participate in the learning environment it may be a violation of [the code of conduct].”



“Florida law allows the Commissioner to find probable cause to discipline an educator who ‘upon investigation, has been found guilty of personal conduct that seriously reduces that person’s effectiveness as an employee of the district school board.’ I expect you to share this reminder with all school district employees,” he wrote. “Together, we must uphold the highest standards of professionalism and keep Florida’s classrooms places of safety and academic achievement for every student. Govern yourselves accordingly.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) praised Kamoutsas for “bringing accountability.”

“Celebrating the assassination of a 31 year old father of two young kids is disturbing; that teachers would be among those who do so is completely unacceptable,” DeSantis said. “Glad Kamoutsas is bringing accountability. It is sad that we’ve seen a number of teachers across America celebrate Charlie Kirk’s murder.”

Kirk, a conservative firebrand and a devout follower of Jesus Christ, was shot and killed at the first stop of his “American Comeback Tour” at Utah Valley University. Kirk is survived by his wife Erika and his two young children.

The killer is still at large.