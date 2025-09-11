Leftist Military Members Justify Charlie Kirk’s Assassination: ‘FAFO’

Left-wing military service members are publishing their disgusting reactions to Charlie Kirk’s assassination online, drawing outrage from his fans and those who reject political violence.

U.S. Navy Petty Officer Anthony Hyland shared a profane rant with his 1.5 million TikTok followers, mocking people mourning the loss of the conservative activist and accusing them of being “racist”:

“F*ck Charlie Kirk… we are not going to be made to feel bad about y’all bullsh*t hero that consistently spewed harmful rhetoric,” Hyland shouted into the camera.

He wennt on to spew vitriol at Kirk’s supporters before concluding, “I don’t condone what happened to him, but guess what? God’s timing is always right.”

Hyland’s military career is well-documented on his social media pages, including uniformed photos and posts about his achievements. Just six weeks ago, he was named Junior Sailor of the Quarter:

Shannon Tonra, a member of the New Jersey Army National Guard for nearly 12 years who currently serves as a mortuary affairs specialist according to her LinkedIn, had this to say on Facebook:

“Oh no. Whatever shall we do without his incessant misogyny, racism and hatefulness,” Tonra wrote in a comment, before editing it after receiving backlash.

“I apologize that so many of you misconstrued my statement as a call to violence or as a representation of the DOD. These views are not representative of the DOD,” she added. “These views just state what supply we are losing with the passing of the Conservative Charlie Kirk.”

Tonra also made her comments on a profile publicly displaying her DOW affiliation, including pictures of her in uniform.

Guillermo Muniz, a commander at the 22nd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment at U.S. Army Forces Command (FORSCOM), called Kirk’s public assassination a “a FAFO situation” — meaning “f*ck around, find out.”

“Ladies and gentlemen, the constitution exists to protect you from government persecution. It does not protect you from being held accountable for your actions by other people,” Muniz wrote on his public Facebook profile. “If you choose to make a living by actively talking crap and pissing people off, you should expect for someone to want to hurt you someday.”

“It’s literally a FAFO situation,” the commander added.

When a commenter argued that holding someone accountable “means having a better argument, legal stance, or point of view, not violence,” Muniz replied, “I grew up in the ghetto. At a young age, I learned that if you talk sh*t, you’re gonna get hit.”

Muniz’s profile also shows photos of him in uniform.

Channcey Ruffin, a U.S. Navy Petty Officer First Class with nearly 17 years of service according to his LinkedIn, implied that Kirk should have been “careful” with his “homophobic” remarks before he was fatally shot at a Utah speaking event:

“You have to be careful of your words… Because it just might be those very words that get you up outta here… bless his kids heart…,” Ruffin wrote on Facebook, where he also posts uniformed pictures.

“Oh and he was homophobic… Well better luck next time friend,” he added.

Calls for Department of War (DOW) Secretary Pete Hegseth to reprimand any service members engaged in the justification of Kirk’s assassination have grown louder online.

Kirk was shot in the neck by an unknown assailant while speaking to students at Utah Valley University on Wednesday. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The FBI has released images of a suspect who appears to be male, asking the public for help identifying him:

