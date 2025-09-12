Erika Kirk Speaks Out After Husband Charlie Kirk’s Assassination

A grieving Erika Kirk spoke out for the first time after her husband, Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, was assassinated while speaking at Utah Valley University on Wednesday.

“I want to thank the millions of people who have shown their love for Charlie here in Phoenix, across America, and worldwide,” Erika said. “I want to thank my husband’s dear friend, Vice President Vance, and his phenomenal wife, Usha, for their love and support. You guys honored my husband so well, bringing him home.”

“I want to thank President Trump and his incredible family for the same. Mr. President, my husband loved you,” Erika continued. “And, he knew that you loved him too. He did. Your friendship was amazing. You supported him so well.”

“Two days ago, my husband, Charlie went to see the face of his Savior and his God,” Erika continued. “Charlie always said that when he was gone, he wanted to be remembered for his courage and for his faith.”

On Thursday, Kirk’s casket was flown back to Arizona on Air Force Two, and Vice President JD Vance led the military honor guard in escorting the casket.