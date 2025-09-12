Nolte: Everyone Who Celebrates Charlie Kirk’s Assassination Must Be Exposed and Fired

It is long past time to aggressively expose those celebrating Charlie Kirk’s assassination, followed by a righteous blacklisting.

My values haven’t changed. I still oppose the left’s blacklists and cancel culture for the same reasons I always have. I am and always will be a due process and free speech extremist. Blacklisting people over unproven allegations or for holding opinions (even vile ones) is immoral and un-American.

This is different.

Why—because they assassinated one of the good guys?

No.

The difference is that they are justifying, celebrating, and by extension, encouraging political violence.

When you celebrate a political assassination, you have crossed the free speech red line. Nothing in the First Amendment protects speech that encourages violence. Blacklisting people over opinions is immoral—that’s what Democrats do. Blacklisting people over allegations before they have had their day in court is immoral—that’s what Democrats do. But…

Blacklisting those who encourage violence…? That is righteous and necessary.

All of these people need to be exposed, fired, and removed from civilized society.

A man was murdered in cold blood, one of the good guys was murdered, a good guy who had a wife and two little kids; one of our most American of good guys who, at the time of his murder, was doing the most of American of things (engaging in open and civilized dialogue). And if you celebrate his murder, and by extension encourage more of the same, you are a literal danger to civilized society—so, bye.

Unrepentant evil does not deserve grace—so, bye.

No physical harm should come to any of these people. No threats. No death threats. No harassment. That also crosses the free speech red line.

Unemployment?

Yes.

Disgraced?

Yes.

Infamous?

Yes.

A bunch of scarlet letters that say “MORAL DEGENERATE”?

Yes.

And let’s not forget the lawsuits. Anyone who can be sued for libel should be sued for libel. Anyone who can be sued for malice should be sued for malice. We’re not fascists or Hitler or white supremacists or existential threats to democracy or racists or rapists… Bury them in lawsuits, But I’m not done…

What they did to us after the mostly peaceful January 6th, 2021, protest at the U.S. Capitol…? We need to do that to them, but do so legally. It’s time for relentless, fearless, and merciless criminal investigations and prosecutions into every media outlet, NGO, and left-wing organization that foments violence with their libelous fatwas.

“They call us Nazis – what do you think they want to happen to us?” – Kurt Schlichter.

When Jake Tapper spends years deliberately lying with the false claim President Trump called Nazis “very fine people,” what did he expect to happen to Trump?

They know what they wanted and now it is time for them to reap.

