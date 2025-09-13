The left actually believes that lying about a MAGA supporter executing Charlie Kirk would somehow matter to us—as though that’s what this long overdue reckoning is about.

Oh, my… These people have no idea what’s coming.

The people who murdered Charlie Kirk, those in the corporate media, academia, the Democrat Party, Hollywood, and the organized left — those who issued a fatwa with their relentless “Nazi,” fascist,” and “white supremacist” smears aimed at a man who only wanted to talk — they spent the better part of Friday spreading the ludicrous-on-its-face lie that the 22-year-old charged with this public execution was a Donald Trump supporter.

The desperation doesn’t surprise me. These people have never seen the conservative movement this united, this energized, this angry, and — most importantly — this effective. They feel our resolve. They too sense the switch that flipped on that horrible Wednesday afternoon. They are scared. They should be scared. And now they are flailing away like a drowning man, grasping anything, including what we all knew was nonsense even before everything went Dog Day Afternoon and the transsexual made his late arrival to explain the motive.

What does surprise me is how stupid this tactic is. These monsters actually believe that the political affiliation of the assassin is what’s mobilizing us.

Don’t you degenerates understand that the only thing mobilizing us is … you.

Kirk’s assassin could be John Wayne for all we care. That has nothing to do with anything.

It’s the reaction to the assassination. It is you.

What has forever mobilized and radicalized us is watching thousands—literally thousands—of teachers, government workers, lawyers, academics, health care workers, and other professionals in the Democrat Party celebrate this murder.

What’s mobilizing us is the realization that it is not the dregs of the internet celebrating the public political execution of a man guilty of nothing more than wanting to talk. We now know the rank-and-file in the Democrat Party have shed their humanity and want us dead.

What’s mobilizing us is the regime media defending, shielding, and seeking to protect these sociopaths rather than hold them accountable, the same media that destroyed the life of a nobody rodeo clown who dared to wear a Barack Obama mask and made every elected Republican answer for that mask.

Everything changed Wednesday afternoon, and no scurrilous lie, no fake plea for unity will bring it back.

And this Jussie Smollett-style lie you’re looking to frame MAGA with to deflect from an obscene crime that you have spent years orchestrating and encouraging…? That’s just more fuel for our resolve.

Reap.

John Nolte’s first and last novel, Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.