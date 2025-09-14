JD Vance to Host the Charlie Kirk Show After Assassination of Charlie Kirk

Vice President JD Vance revealed that he would be hosting The Charlie Kirk Show on Monday, days after Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was assassinated at Utah Valley University.

“Tomorrow, I will have the honor of hosting the Charlie Kirk Show,” Vance wrote in a post on X. “Please join me as I pay tribute to my friend.”

In a previous post, Vance shared how, around 2017, after he had appeared on former Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s show, Kirk sent him a message on X (formerly Twitter) telling him that he “did a great job.”

“Charlie was fascinated by ideas and always willing to learn and change his mind,” Vance continued to share. “Like me, he was skeptical of Donald Trump in 2016. Like me, he came to see President Trump as the only figure capable of moving American politics away from the globalism that had dominated for our entire lives.”

Vance continued to share how Kirk had been “one of the first people” he called when Vance “thought about running for senate in early 2021.”

“Long before I ever committed (even in my mind) to running, Charlie had me speak to his donors at a TPUSA event,” Vance said. “He walked me around the room and introduced me. He gave me honest feedback on my remarks. He had no reason to do this, no expectation that I’d go anywhere. I was polling, at that point, well below 5 percent. He did it because we were friends, and because he was a good man.”

Vance continued to talk about how Kirk “genuinely believed in and loved Jesus Christ,” and added that Kirk was a “great family man” who loved going into “hostile crowds” and answering questions.

“If it was a friendly crowd, and a progressive asked a question to jeers from the audience, he’d encourage his fans to calm down and let everyone speak,” Vance continued. “He exemplified a foundational virtue of our Republic: the willingness to speak openly and debate ideas.”

NewsNation reported that two days after Kirk’s assassination, several of Kirk’s friends; Human Events Senior Editor Jack Posobiec, Turning Point Action’s Tyler Bowyer, Blake Neff, and Andrew Kolvet, a producer on Kirk’s show, aired the show “with an empty chair left” in Kirk’s honor.