Tulsi Gabbard: Charlie Kirk Assassination ‘Definition of Terrorism’

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard mourned the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk during a vigil in Washington, DC, on Sunday.

As she held back tears, Gabbard called the Kirk assassination the “definition of terrorism.”

“In the Book of Corinthians, Paul said, ‘Therefore, we are always of good courage and know that while we are at home in the body, we are absent from the Lord. We are of good courage, I say, and prefer to rather be absent from the body and be home with the Lord,'” she began.

“Ultimately, for every one of us, the time that we have in this world is temporary. Our time will come sooner or later. And so the critical question that we have for ourselves is, whatever time we have, what are we doing with it? How are we making the most of every day that we have?” she added. “Charlie Kirk, every single day, carried out his mission motivated by his faith in Jesus Christ and his unwavering dedication to defending our God-given freedoms enshrined in our Constitution and Bill of Rights.”

Tulsi later said that the assassin killed Charlie to silence his voice and others who thought like him, calling it the “definition of terrorism.”

“They feel that their only recourse is to commit an act of violence, to silence those who oppose them, and to intimidate and terrorize others into silence. This is the definition of terrorism,” she said. “We cannot allow ourselves to be terrorized into silence.”

Charlie Kirk, 31, was gunned down while speaking at a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University last Wednesday. He is survived by his wife and two children. President Donald Trump honored him upon learning of his death.

“The Great, and even Legendary, Charlie Kirk, is dead,” Trump wrote. “No one understood or had the Heart of the Youth in the United States of America better than Charlie. He was loved and admired by ALL, especially me, and now, he is no longer with us. Melania and my Sympathies go out to his beautiful wife Erika, and family. Charlie, we love you!”

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.