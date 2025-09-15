FBI Confirms DNA Found at Scene of Charlie Kirk Assassin’s Hiding Spot Matches Suspect

The FBI confirmed Monday morning DNA samples found at the spot where Charlie Kirk’s assassin hid positively match the suspect now in custody, Tyler Robinson.

FBI Director Kash Patel made the revelation on Fox & Friends. He confirmed DNA matching alleged assassin Robinson, 22, was found on a towel that covered the murder weapon when it was thrown away in nearby woods.

A screwdriver found in the sniper’s position on the UVU rooftop also returned a positive match.

Robinson also wrote a note saying declaring he had an opportunity to “take out Charlie Kirk,” and that he was “going to take it,” Patel said.

‘We have since learned the note – even though it was destroyed – we have found forensic evidence of the note and we have confirmed what the note said because our aggressive interview posture at the FBI.’

Further DNA found on the bolt-action hunting rifle believed to have been used in last Wednesday’s shooting is still being analyzed to determine its links to Robinson, the FBI boss said.

Patel confirmed that Robinson is still not cooperating with investigators.

More to come…