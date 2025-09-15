Report: FBI Looking into Individuals Who Appeared to Know About Charlie Kirk Assassination Beforehand

The FBI is reportedly looking into individuals who appeared to know about the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk ahead of the murder, which occurred on September 10 during a speaking event at Utah Valley University.

The Washington Free Beacon, which confirmed the investigation with individuals familiar with it, obtained numerous screenshots from individuals who appeared to signal that something big was going to happen on the day Kirk was assassinated. One of these warnings came a month ahead of the event, and some of the posts listed the exact date weeks in advance.

Further, the Free Beacon reported that “several of the accounts appear to belong to transgender individuals” and “at least one” followed Tyler Robinson’s — the alleged shooter’s — transgender roommate.

For example, in one social media post dated September 3, an X account user wrote, “itd be funny if someone like charlie kirk got shot on september 10th LMAO.”

On August 6, an X user predicted that “september 10th will be a very interesting day.” After the murder, the user wrote, “I plead the fifth.”

The Free Beacon noted, “The morbid quip was reposted by an account named “churbum75m (SAW TYLER JUNE 30),” who appears to follow Robinson’s roommate, Lance Twiggs, on TikTok, where Twiggs’s username is “lanclotl.”

That same user celebrated Kirk’s murder, writing on X, “WE FUCKING DID IT.”

Another individual, @NajraGalvz, wrote on social media that Kirk was coming to his campus, wishing, “i rlly hope someone evaporates him literally.” That user also predicted that “something big will happen” that day — one day before the assassination.

Free Beacon also flagged a TikTok post that came out the day before the shooting, in which an individual — likely transgender, based on appearance — wrote, “charles james kirk. mr. college dropout does NOT know coming tomorrow. be ready…this isn’t a threat it’s a promise.”

Further, there seems to be a common theme among many of these users, as Free Beacon explained, “Several of the accounts under investigation appear to be associated with LGBT subcultures.”

This comes as the alleged assassin — who was reportedly in a relationship with his transgender roommate — is not cooperating with authorities. It also coincides with evidence indicating that Robinson joked with friends on Discord that his “doppelganger” murdered Kirk, as Breitbart News reported:

One member of the chat also jokingly suggested that they should turn Robinson into authorities to claim the FBI’s $100,000 reward, to which he replied, “Only if I get a cut.” Another referenced the arrest of the alleged killer of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson. “Whatever you do, don’t go to a mcdonalds anytime soon,” one said, prompting Robinson to say, “better also get rid of this manifesto and exact copy rifle I have lying around.”

Countless individuals held vigils for Kirk across the country over the weekend.

RELATED — Charlie Kirk Remembered at Prayer Vigil at the Kennedy Center…

A public memorial service for Kirk will be held in Arizona Sunday, September 21. President Donald Trump has also said that Kirk will be honored posthumously with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

“Charlie was a giant of his generation, a champion of liberty and an inspiration to millions and millions of people,” Trump said upon making the announcement.

“Our prayers are with his wonderful wife, Erika, and his beautiful children, fantastic people they are. We miss him greatly, yet I have no doubt that Charlie’s voice and the courage he put into the hearts of countless people, especially young people, will live on,” he added.