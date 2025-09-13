Report: Charlie Kirk Assassination Suspect’s Boyfriend Is Transgender

Accused Charlie Kirk assassin Tyler Robinson was living with a transgender partner who was in the process of transitioning from a male to a female, two national news outlets are reporting.

Citing law enforcement sources, the revelation was first reported by Fox News Digital’s Brooke Singman and confirmed the New York Post.

The individual, yet to be identified and is cooperating with police, according to the reports.

In announcing the arrest, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said during a Friday press conference that a “roommate” had aided their investigation by revealing a contact named “Tyler” who talked about the need to retrieve a rifle from “a drop point.”

After the shooting, Robinson, 22, allegedly fled in his Dodge Challenger back to his home in Washington, Utah some 260 miles from the campus.

The revelation also could figure into a component of alleged shooter’s motive for the assassination.

A single bullet struck Kirk, 31, in the neck by shortly after a questioner asked a question about transgender mass shooters during his “American Comeback” college speaking tour at a campus in Orem, Utah.

“Do you know how many transgender Americans have been mass shooters over the last 10 years?” asked attendee Hunter Kozak.

“Too many,” Kirk replied.

Kozak followed with, “Do you know how many mass shooters there have been in America over the last ten years?”

Kirk replied, “Counting or not counting gang violence?”

Moments later, the kill shot rang out.

