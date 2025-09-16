Exclusive—John Casaretti: It’s Time to Reset the Federal Air Marshal Service

Over a thousand, and possibly many thousands, of suspected terrorists entered the United States from 2021 to 2024 under the Biden open border policies. Aviation remains a preferred, high reward target for those plotting an attack, and since September 11, 2001, Federal Air Marshals have been tasked with countering this imminent threat.

With a $700-800 million-dollar yearly budget, the American public has invested upwards of $18 billion over the past 22 years for the Federal Air Marshal Service to provide inflight security, identify threats to aviation, and generally harden the aviation target. Sadly, we did not get what we paid for.

Under Transportation Security Administration (TSA) mismanagement, the Air Marshal Service is only a shadow of what it should be. TSA policies have diluted Air Marshal readiness and eroded their vital antiterrorism mission. TSA decisions have taken Air Marshals out of the air and airports, sacrificing their critical law enforcement mission to support TSA initiatives. Pulling resources away from the single law enforcement organization charged with protecting our nation’s aviation domain is an error that cannot continue.

There is a way forward, and it begins with getting the Air Marshals out of TSA.

Congress is currently working on legislation to free the Air Marshals from TSA’s bureaucratic and regulatory chains. The draft legislation, now at legislative counsel review, will allow Air Marshals to:

Develop aviation specific intelligence

Make aircrafts harder targets for terrorists

Investigate aviation crimes and incidents

Improve Air Marshal training, candidates, and culture

It is critical for Air Marshals to be assigned to aircraft based on substantiated intelligence. Our place within the federal law enforcement community is unique, and we need to process and use intelligence differently than other agencies. TSA failings were showcased during the Quiet Skies scandal, where Air Marshals were assigned to follow Tulsi Gabbard using borrowed and unfiltered data from Customs and Border Protection. Fortunately, concerned whistleblowers passed that information to me, I briefed Congress, and the resulting fallout has finally killed the Quiet Skies mistake. Federal Air Marshals cannot follow innocent Americans based on irrelevant rules gathered by other agencies. The Air Marshal Service must invest in a team of intelligence analysts who will work alongside our Air Marshals to make informed decisions about mitigating risk and assigning flight coverage.

We need to do a better job at making aircraft difficult to attack in flight. We cannot hire enough Air Marshals to work the almost 25,000 daily U.S. operated commercial flights, but there are better solutions. The Air Marshal Service must arm more pilots, and make it easier for them to take on this additional responsibility. We must train more flight crew in self-defense, teach tactics to counter violence, and work with airlines to provide this as recurrent training. We must cross train other federal agents to Air Marshal tactical standards so that we have a ready reserve in case of future need. We must capture and utilize data on law enforcement officers flying armed, armed pilots, and defensively trained crew so that we can make informed vulnerability and threat assessments.

But simply having more Air Marshals and trained crew on board aircraft is not enough. We must find the terrorists in the planning stages, when they are most vulnerable. We must commit to developing Air Marshal investigative capabilities, generating unique casework, and becoming a static federal presence at airports. When criminals commit crimes at airports, Air Marshals need to be involved. The motives and methods of smuggling five pounds of heroin on board an aircraft are the same as smuggling five pounds of explosives. Aviation is used daily by criminal organizations of every kind, and Air Marshals need to analyze their methods and apply countermeasures.

There was once a time when Air Marshals had the highest shooting and tactical standards in federal law enforcement. I accepted the Air Marshal position after finishing Ground Zero recovery efforts in 2002, and all new agents were required to shoot a difficult FAA aviation tactical pistol course to be hired. We went on to train regularly in 360-degree shoot houses, we were put through physical and tactical conditioning sessions four times a month, and we spent six to eight hours at the range each week firing thousands of rounds of ammunition. Every Air Marshal was certain of the other’s skills and capabilities, and we all knew that there was nobody coming to save us at 35,000 feet.

Today, Air Marshal standards have been lowered to match basic federal law enforcement minimums. Over the past decade, TSA did not hire for excellence; they hired for gender and race. Air Marshal instructors were ordered to pass failing security screeners who applied for the job. The culture of the Air Marshals has crumbled, and it needs to change immediately. Standards must be raised to the old FAA levels, assessments must be gender and color blind, because during a hijacking the only thing that matters is fitness, skill, and precision. Finally, TSA management and leadership must be left behind to ensure a fresh start in the new agency.

The Air Marshal mission is succinct and finite: protect aircraft and aviation from terrorist attacks. As long as the Air Marshal Service is housed within another larger agency with a different mission, Air Marshals will be poached for other duties and their antiterrorism role will be further diluted. Air Marshals want out of TSA. Fortunately, lawmakers in the House and Senate understand what is at stake and are close to introducing legislation which will create a standalone agency for Federal Air Marshals.

The reset of the Federal Air Marshals cannot happen quickly enough. The terrorists are here, they are preparing, and time is running out.

John Casaretti is founder and President of the Air Marshal Association, the labor organization exclusively representing over 4000 current and former Federal Air Marshals. He is the whistleblower who exposed the Quiet Skies program in 2018 and provided Congress and Tulsi Gabbard with detailed information about her surveillance by Federal Air Marshals in 2024. John is also a key whistleblower in the 2024 FEMA scandal where Air Marshals assigned to assist FEMA workers were directed to skip the homes of supporters of President Trump.