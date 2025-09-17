James Comer Invites Tech CEOs from Discord, Reddit, Others to Testify on Radicalization of Online Forums

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) on Wednesday invited tech CEOs to testify about potential radicalization of online forums.

“The politically motivated assassination of Charlie Kirk claimed the life of a husband, father, and American patriot. In the wake of this tragedy, and amid other acts of politically motivated violence, Congress has a duty to oversee the online platforms that radicals have used to advance political violence,” Comer said in a written statement.

Comer invited:

Humam Sakhnini, CEO of Discord

Gabe Newell, president of Valve Corporation

Dan Clancy, CEO of Twitch

Steve Huffman, CEO of Reddit

“To prevent future radicalization and violence, the CEOs of Discord, Steam, Twitch, and Reddit must appear before the Oversight Committee and explain what actions they will take to ensure their platforms are not exploited for nefarious purposes,” Comer added.

A Washington Post report indicated that Tyler Robinson, the alleged Charlie Kirk assassin, used the platform Discord to tell his friends, “It was me.”

FBI deputy director Dan Bongino also stated, “People knew in advance” of Kirk’s assassination.

“There appear to have been multiple warning signs. There were people in [the suspect’s] network — friends and family — who had stated that he had become more political…I believe some of his co-workers stated that he had kind of detached himself when the topic of politics came up and walked away from them.”

Fox News Channel’s Laura Ingraham said, “It’s hard to even watch that now. In their laboratories of radicalism and hatred, Leftists mixed the lethal toxin that triggered this. Now, in the month before the Butler assassination attempt, Joe Biden planted the seed in the public consciousness that a threat needed to be neutralized. Called it a genuine threat, threat to our freedom, the greatest threat to democracy that was Donald Trump.”