President Trump Designates Far-Left Antifa a Terrorist Organization

President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that his administration would be designating the far-left radical activist group Antifa a terrorist organization.

The president announced the move on his platform, Truth Social.

“I am pleased to inform our many U.S.A. Patriots that I am designating ANTIFA, A SICK, DANGEROUS, RADICAL LEFT DISASTER, AS A MAJOR TERRORIST ORGANIZATION,” Trump wrote. “I will also be strongly recommending that those funding ANTIFA be thoroughly investigated in accordance with the highest legal standards and practices. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

A White House official later told CNN that the designation is “just one of many actions the president will take to address left wing organizations that fuel political violence.”

The president’s move comes in the wake of conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s assassination at Utah Valley University last week at the hands of a young man allegedly animated by left-wing ideology. As Breitbart News reported on Monday, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller pledged “to use the whole of the federal government to target and dismantle the organized left-wing domestic terrorist movement in the United States.”

While Antifa has described itself as an anti-fascist organization, its members have often engaged in “doxxing, violence and intimidation,” as reported by Fox News.

The bullet casings found near the suspected weapon used to assassinate Charlie Kirk were engraved with, “Hey fascist! Catch!” and “Bella ciao bella ciao ciao,” which stems from “an anti-fascist song popularized by the Italian resistance during World War II,” per Fox News.

