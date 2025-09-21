Donald Trump Jr.: Relationship with Jesus Was the Most Important Thing to Charlie Kirk

A relationship with Jesus was the most important thing to Charlie Kirk, Donald Trump Jr. said during the memorial service for the Turning Point USA founder.

“Last week, when I received word that Charlie — who was like a little brother to me — had been assassinated, I was truly devastated. We all were, and we’re here today to celebrate the way he lived his life and to remember the way he changed so many of ours. So, I want to start where I know Charlie would want me to, with what was most important to him, and that was his relationship with Christ,” Trump said at the beginning of his speech.

WATCH — Beautiful! Thousands WORSHIP God at Charlie Kirk’s Packed Memorial:

“To say Charlie knew more about the Bible than me is an understatement, folks. It’s like saying Donald Trump knows more about being president than Hillary Clinton or Kamala Harris,” he continued, pointing to an interview of Kirk where he said he would want to be remembered for his courage and faith.

“And let me tell you guys, those were not empty words. Last week, Charlie joined a long line of courageous men and women who were martyred for what they believe. According to the book of Acts, the first martyr in the early Christian church was Stephen who was stoned to death. And as Stephen was being killed, he said, ‘Behold, I see the heavens opened and the Son of Man standing at the right hand of God.’ Now, there are many times in the Bible where Jesus is seated at the right hand of God, but this is the only time he’s seen standing. And while the Bible isn’t explicit about this, I like to think Jesus was standing to welcome Stephen, the courageous martyr, into heaven,” Trump said, explaining that it gives him great comfort because “11 days ago, as a cowardly assassin crawled on his stomach to end Charlie’s life on Earth.”

“I’m betting Charlie saw the son of God standing tall to welcome him home,” he said, adding that Kirk “always brought out the best in all of us.”

“At one of the last events of the 2024 campaign at Arizona State, some lunatic called in a threat to try to keep us from going on the stage again. We went out there anyway, without fear. Charlie led the way. His message was clear then, and his message is clear now. We won’t back down. … We won’t be intimidated,” he said, noting that the Bible repeatedly says to not be afraid.

“And the 100,000 people here today are a signal to the world, our message of faith, family and country will not be silenced,” he added.