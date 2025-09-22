Some of the illegal aliens detained at the Broadview Processing Center in the sanctuary state of Illinois, where left-wing activists recently rioted, have been convicted of domestic violence, drunk driving, and dealing fentanyl.

Last week, left-wing activists carried out a riot outside the detention center, throwing tear gas cans, hurling bottles, rocks, and fireworks, and blocking the entrance of the facility. The riot was done on behalf of the illegal aliens detained at the detention center.

RELATED VIDEO — Democrats Want to Intimidate ICE Agents:

On Monday, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials revealed the criminal records of several of the illegal aliens at the detention center at the time of the riot.

“These heinous criminals, including domestic abusers, drug traffickers, violent offenders, and drunk drivers, are some of the illegal aliens being held in the ICE Broadview Processing Center,” DHS’s Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement:

Why do Governor Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson care more about violent criminal illegal aliens than they do about protecting their own citizens? These rioters in Illinois are fighting to keep rapists, murderers, and other violent criminals loose on Illinois streets. Instead of rioting, they should be thanking ICE officers who every single day wake up and make our communities safer. [Emphasis added]

RELATED VIDEO — Illegals Should Self-Deport Before It’s Too Late:

Those illegal aliens detained at Broadview Processing Center while the riot took place include Alberto Algeria Barron, an illegal alien from Mexico who was deported in 2014 and twice convicted of domestic battery.

Likewise, Salvador Alcantar-Alcantar, Carlos Eduardo Chavez-Cardenas, and Andres Ventura-Uvaldo were also being held at the facility at the time of the riot.

Alcantar-Alcantar, an illegal alien from Mexico, was previously arrested for drunk driving, assault, and trespassing, while Chavez-Cardenas, an illegal alien from Bolivia, has been convicted of drunk driving and drug possession.

Ventura-Uvaldo, an illegal alien from Mexico, was previously arrested for felony drunk driving and domestic violence.

Erwin Jose Roa-Mustafa, an illegal alien from the Dominican Republic, and Ibis Alberto Testa Nunez, an illegal alien from Mexico, were similarly being held at the facility when the riot occurred.

Roa-Mustafa has been convicted of dealing fentanyl and pleaded guilty to federal charges of conspiracy and intent to distribute a controlled substance. Testa Nunez was previously arrested for cocaine possession and possession with intent to distribute.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.