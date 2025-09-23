DHS: Biden Officials Freed Illegal Alien into U.S. Who Is Accused of Murdering Man, Burying His Body in Concrete

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) reveals that former President Joe Biden’s administration released an illegal alien into the United States who is now accused of murdering a man in the sanctuary city of Chicago, Illinois, and then burying the man’s body in concrete.

As Breitbart News reported, 25-year-old illegal alien Jose Javier Coronado-Meza of Venezuela was arrested and charged in Chicago for allegedly murdering 31-year-old Gregori Arias and then claiming to have buried his remains in concrete at an unknown construction site.

Coronado-Meza should have been deported from the U.S., but instead, Biden administration officials had him released from federal custody, DHS officials said.

“This sick, depraved criminal alien — Jose Javier Coronado-Meza — should have never been in our country in the first place, but the Biden administration chose to allow him to roam free on American streets,” DHS’s Tricia McLaughlin said.

WATCH — Illegals Are Deporting Themselves in Massive Numbers:

“Despite having a final order of removal from an immigration judge, the Biden administration released this criminal into our country,” McLaughlin said. “We will not allow sanctuary politicians to put the lives of Americans at risk.”

Specifically, Coronado-Meza first crossed the U.S.-Mexico border near Laredo, Texas, in September 2023 at the height of illegal immigration under the Biden administration. Coronado-Meza was taken into Border Patrol custody and deported.

About a month after his deportation, Coronado-Meza crossed the southern border again. That month, he was transferred into Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody and spent more than 160 days at the Stewart Detention Center in Stewart County, Georgia.

WATCH — Democrats Want to Intimidate ICE Agents:

In December 2023, a federal immigration judge ordered him deported from the U.S. Despite this final deportation order, the Biden administration released Coronado-Meza from ICE custody in April 2024.

Coronado-Meza remains in Cook County Jail. ICE agents have lodged a detainer against the illegal alien, but Chicago’s strict sanctuary city law will likely prevent that detainer from being honored.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.