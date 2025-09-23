Turning Point USA Continues Charlie Kirk’s Tour, Announcing Big Names for College Speaking Events

Turning Point USA is charging forward with the tour that founder Charlie Kirk began, announcing big names in the conservative movement stepping up to the microphone.

The organization released the list of tour dates, colleges, and notable speakers this week, days after the God-centered memorial service for Kirk that touched hearts and minds across the country on Sunday.

Individuals stepping in for Kirk include Michael Knowles, Megyn Kelly, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, Alex Clarke, Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT), Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Jason Chaffetz, Vivek Ramaswamy, Glenn Beck, Tucker Carlson, and many more.

On Monday, for instance, Knowles took the speaking helm at the University of Minnesota with a full-capacity, high-energy turnout.

Students could be heard chanting “Charlie” at the event:

Meanwhile, some transgender activists attempted to intimidate attendees by screaming at them, but they were drowned out with chants of “USA”:

Ramaswamy, one of the listed speakers, posted the tour schedule with the caption, “For Charlie”:

He is expected to appear at Montana State University on October 7 alongside Gov. Greg Gianforte.

The next event on the schedule, at Virginia Tech, will feature Kelly and Beck, and on October 21, Carlson is expected to take the helm at Indiana University Bloomington.

Tour dates and speakers were announced less than three weeks after Kirk was assassinated during the inaugural event of the Turning Point Tour at Utah Valley University. Millions of people around the world tuned in to watch his memorial on Sunday, which featured speaker after speaker explaining the Gospel of Jesus Christ that animated Kirk’s life and motivated his political courage. Video from the event showed many standing up and giving their lives to Jesus as Kirk’s pastor, Rob McCoy, delivered remarks.

“While believers are seated, if there’s any in this room and across the globe that would desire to receive Jesus as their Savior — as Charlie did as a young man, and now is in the presence of his Savior — I’m going to ask you to put action to your faith,” he encouraged. “And I’d ask you to stand right now to receive the Lord. Don’t be ashamed. Stand.”

“The Bible says that when one sinner gives their heart to the Lord, the angels in heaven rejoice. And I got to tell you, there’s one up there right now,” he said, adding that Kirk is “stoked, and he’s excited about your commitment to his Savior.”