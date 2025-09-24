Former Vice President Kamala Harris has repeated a blatant lie about her 2024 election performance while on her book promotion media tour, falsely claiming that the results were the “closest” of the twenty-first century.

The failed presidential candidate made the statements this week while promoting her new book, 107 Days, on ABC’s The View and on MSNBC’s The Rachel Maddow Show.

“By the way, another piece of what is unprecedented and a bit historical about that race, it is the closest presidential race in the twenty-first century, in terms of outcome,” she said Tuesday to applause from The View’s studio audience.

Left-wing co-host Ana Navarro said, “You know, say that again because he likes to say over and over again that he got a mandate.”

Harris replied, “Well that’s part of why I wrote this book, because history will talk about this race. It is part of American history.”

She said the same thing on left-wing anchor Rachel Maddow’s show the day prior:

In reality, the closest election of the century was former President George W. Bush’s 271-266 electoral college win over former Vice President Al Gore.

The 2020 election was also slimmer, with former President Joe Biden garnering 74 more electoral votes than President Donald Trump, while he received 86 more electoral votes than Harris in 2024.

In reality, Harris lost every single swing state, failed to flip even a single county in her direction, and became the first Democrat in two decades to lose the popular vote.

