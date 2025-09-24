Two Republican congressmen are planning to introduce legislation that would honor Turning Point USA Founder Charlie Kirk by featuring Kirk’s image on thousands of silver dollar coins.

Reps. August Pfluger (R-TX) and Abe Hamadeh (R-AZ) explained to Fox News that they are planning to “introduce a bill later this week,” that would direct Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to have 400,000 silver one dollar coins minted with Kirk’s face on one side. The other side of the coins would feature the words “Well done, good and faithful servant.”

Per the outlet, while the “final design” of the currency would be selected by Bessent and President Donald Trump, the coins would “also be inscribed with Kirk’s full name” along with “the year 2026.”:

They would also be inscribed with Kirk’s full name, “Charles James Kirk,” the year 2026 as well as the U.S.’s full name and motto. The coins’ final design would be selected by the Treasury Secretary in consultation with the sitting president, in this case, President Donald Trump.

Hamadeh described Kirk as having “tirelessly sacrificed his time, energy, and money to save” the United States “for future generations,” and added that Kirk’s “life must be commemorated.”

In a post on X, Fox News reporter Lix Elkind shared photos of the bill, called the “Charlie Kirk Commemorative Coin Act.”

“Charlie Kirk was a conservative titan whose transformational impact on millions of Americans deserves permanent recognition alongside our nation’s greatest leaders and influential figures,” Pfluger told the outlet.

According to the website for the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, in order to “avoid the appearance of a monarchy, it was long-standing tradition to only feature portraits of deceased individuals on currency and coin,” which later “became law” in 1866.

The bill that the congressmen are planning to introduce comes after Kirk was assassinated while taking part in a question-and-answer event with students at Utah Valley University on September 10.

Breitbart News has reported the Senate unanimously passed a resolution that condemned Kirk’s assassination and praised his legacy.