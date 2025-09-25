Democrat Rep. Haley Stevens Filing to Impeach HHS Secretary RFK Jr.

Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) announced she is introducing articles of impeachment against Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., citing what she called “health care chaos” under his leadership.

Stevens explained her decision to file for impeachment in an X post, saying that RFK’s tenure has been marked by “reckless cuts” and “rising costs” in health care. “Health care chaos. Reckless cuts. Rising costs. Michiganders and families across the country are paying the price for RFK Jr.’s agenda. Enough is enough,” Stevens declared, adding that she has “seen enough chaos from this administration and from Secretary Kennedy.”

Stevens, who is also running in Michigan’s 2026 Senate race, has previously called on Kennedy to resign, pointing to reductions in pediatric cancer and vaccine research. Earlier this month, she argued, “He’s making Michiganders unhealthy and unsafe. He needs to resign now. It’s time for leaders who fight for science, for health, and for the people, not those who undermine the progress our families and researchers work so hard to achieve.”

Stevens’ record on health policy has drawn attention in the past. During the coronavirus pandemic, she delivered a speech on the House floor wearing pink latex gloves, shouting that Americans should “not be afraid” as she was repeatedly ruled out of order. Later, she faced criticism when she and other top Michigan Democrats, including Attorney General Dana Nessel, appeared maskless at her 2021 wedding reception despite backing school mask mandates and strict COVID guidance at the time.

The impeachment drive comes as Democrats push back against the administration’s health guidance, despite their past embrace of Biden-era COVID mandates and their own instances of disregarding them personally. President Donald Trump, Kennedy, and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz said this week that pregnant women should limit the use of acetaminophen, commonly sold as Tylenol, due to what they described as a “very increased risk of autism.” The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) confirmed it was moving forward with a label change to reflect evidence suggesting possible neurodevelopmental risks, though the agency acknowledged that “a causal relationship has not been established.”

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) stated he was “very concerned” about the impact on public trust and emphasized that “decisions are grounded in science.” In Britain, Health Secretary Wes Streeting cautioned citizens to “not pay any attention whatsoever” to the U.S. president’s statement, stressing there is “no evidence” to support the claim.

Some pregnant liberal women on social media responded by posting videos of themselves downing Tylenol in defiance, framing the advisory as an “attack on women” and declaring they trusted science over the administration’s warnings. Kenvue, the maker of Tylenol, stated that acetaminophen remains “the safest pain reliever option for pregnant women as needed throughout their entire pregnancy,” even though past posts from Tylenol’s own X account have acknowledged the drug was not tested for pregnancy use and remarked, “We actually don’t recommend using any of our products while pregnant.”

Despite mounting calls from lawmakers and health officials, Kennedy has refused to step down, maintaining the administration’s reforms are necessary to “make America healthy again.” Over 1,000 current and former HHS employees signed a letter this month demanding his resignation, accusing him of endangering public health and undermining the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) after firing Director Susan Monarez. At a Senate oversight hearing earlier this month, Kennedy clashed with Democrats, denying claims that he dismissed Monarez for political reasons and insisting he acted to restore trust in public health decisions.

Senate Democrats including Peter Welch of Vermont, who called Kennedy a “lunatic,” Jon Ossoff of Georgia, who charged him with “gross mismanagement,” and Raphael Warnock of Georgia, who described him as the “biggest threat to the health of the American people,” have all called for him to step down. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) claimed that dismantling the CDC would leave Americans vulnerable, saying “people are going to get killed because of this CDC crisis.”

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green (D) also urged Kennedy to step aside, asserting that without vaccination programs “children will die.” Meanwhile, governors from western states have launched the West Coast Health Alliance to counter what they describe as “nonsense” coming from Kennedy’s office.