WASHINGTON–President Donald Trump told reporters Friday at the White House he hopes “others” who “weaponized the Justice Department” are indicted when asked about the federal indictment of former FBI Director James Comey on Thursday.

Trump spoke with the press on the South Lawn ahead of his departure to the Ryder Cup in New York, accompanied by his granddaughter Kai Trump.

“It’s not a list, but I think there’ll be others,” Trump said in response to one question. “I mean, they’re corrupt. These were corrupt, radical left Democrats, because Comey, essentially … he’s worse than a Democrat. I would say the Democrats are better than Comey.”

“But there’ll be others. Look … that’s my opinion,” he added. “They weaponized the Justice Department like nobody in history. What they’ve done is terrible, and so I hope, frankly, I hope there are others because you can’t let this happen to a country,” he added.

Comey was indicted on Thursday afternoon on one count of making false statements and one count of obstruction of justice.

NBC News reported:

The charges stem from testimony Comey gave on Sept. 30, 2020, during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. Asked by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, about testimony he gave in 2017 asserting that he did not authorize leaking information regarding the FBI’s investigations into then-President Donald Trump or former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Comey said, “I stand by the testimony.” Comey’s deputy, Andrew McCabe, has said that Comey authorized him to leak information to the press, according to a 2018 Justice Department inspector general’s report. But the report also found that McCabe made multiple false or misleading statements.

Trump asserted Friday that Comey “lied.”

“He didn’t say, ‘Well, in my opinion.’ He didn’t do a lot of things that maybe he should have, but I don’t think he could because he lied. That was a very important question that he was asked, and he wanted to be specific,” Trump said. “He didn’t think he’d get caught.”