Nancy Pelosi Snaps When Asked If Republicans Should Negotiate with AOC on Democrat Shutdown

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) snapped at a reporter on Wednesday after she was asked if Republicans should negotiate with progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) to end the Democrat shutdown.

A reporter asked Pelosi, “There was a thought from the Republicans that AOC is directing this, and she said that senators are welcome to go to her office directly. Is she driving that?”

“Why are you saying such a ridiculous thing?” Pelosi retorted.

Ocasio-Cortez on Tuesday night said that her office is “open” and she is willing to “negotiate with me directly.”

The California Democrat said House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) is leading the negotiations with Republicans.

Fox News reported:

This is not the first time Pelosi has checked Ocasio-Cortez’s influence within the Democratic Party. Following a dispute in 2019 over a border funding bill opposed by Ocasio-Cortez and other progressive Democrats, Pelosi told The New York Times, “All these people have their public whatever and their Twitter world, but they didn’t have any following. They’re four people, and that’s how many votes they got.”

“She’s [AOC] wonderful, she’s a real team player, and the rest of that. You started by saying Republicans say that she’s directing this. She is not, Hakeem Jeffries is, and this takes a lot of experience, a lot of unity from the caucus in terms of the point of view, and that’s what this is,” Pelosi continued.

Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on X @SeanMoran3.