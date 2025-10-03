Church attendance and Bible sales have surged in recent weeks, with faith leaders around the country dubbing it the “Charlie Kirk Effect,” Turning Point USA announced on Friday.

“Church attendance is up 15%, Bible sales are surging, and faith leaders credit the ‘Charlie Kirk Effect’ for drawing a new wave of young people to Christianity,” the organization’s Faith affiliate said in a Friday X post.

Notably, the increase in church attendance and Bible sales comes after Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk was assassinated on September 10 while trying to have an open and respectful dialogue with students at Utah Valley University.

As Breitbart News reported, a California pastor who was close friends with Kirk expressed seeing a spiritual revival after the Turning Point USA founder was assassinated.

“People are coming to us, and they are saying, ‘I want to know the meaning of life, the purpose. Why am I here?'” Calvary Chapel Chino Hills Pastor Jack Hibbs recently told Fox and Friends First, adding that people are calling the movement the “Charlie Kirk Effect.”

During Kirk’s memorial in Glendale, Arizona, on September 21, Mrs. Erika Kirk, the widow of the Turning Point USA founder, said that the United States was seeing a “revival” after her husband’s assassination, as many people went to church for the first time and looked to God.

“God’s mercy and God’s love have been revealed to me these past ten days,” Mrs. Kirk said. “After Charlie’s assassination, we didn’t see violence, we didn’t see rioting.”

“We didn’t see revolution. Instead we saw what my husband always prayed he would see in this country, we saw revival,” she added. “This past week, we saw people open a Bible for the first time in a decade, we saw people pray for the first time since they were children. We saw people go to a church service for the first time in their entire lives.”

In addition to being a conservative activist, Kirk was a devout Christian who oftentimes cited Bible verses while explaining his views to students during his organization’s campus events.

Previously, when asked how he would want to be remembered, Kirk answered, “I want to be remembered for courage for my faith.”

“That would be the most important thing,” he added. “The most important thing is my faith in my life.

