The U.S. Treasury has made public draft images of a one-dollar commemorative coin featuring President Donald Trump.

The reveal comes as the United States Mint is preparing for America’s 250th birthday, NBC News reported Friday.

In a social media post, U.S. Treasurer Brandon Beach said it was not “fake news” and confirmed the drafts were authentic.

“Looking forward to sharing more soon, once the obstructionist shutdown of the United States government is over,” he added.

The images of the coin feature Donald Trump in profile on one side, while the other side shows the president holding his fist in the air with the words “Fight, Fight, Fight” over him. That image reflects the moments after a bullet grazed and bloodied his ear during a failed assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, in 2024:

The NBC article noted that “Under the Circulating Collectible Coin Redesign Act of 2020, the Treasury may ‘mint for issuance during the one-year period beginning January 1, 2026, $1 dollar coins with designs emblematic of the U.S. semiquincentennial.'”

Meanwhile, the U.S. Mint’s website said that it began counting down to the 2026 Semiquincentennial on Independence Day, 2025:

To celebrate the Nation’s Semiquincentennial, the United States Mint will be making changes to most of our circulating coins, as authorized by the Circulating Collectible Coin Redesign Act of 2020 signed into law on January 13, 2021, by President Donald Trump. These coins commemorate 250 years of American Liberty, reflecting our country’s founding principles and honoring our Nation’s history. We anticipate that final designs will be shared with the public later this year. Redesigning circulating coinage continues our proud tradition of honoring the Nation’s anniversaries with special coins and medals to mark the occasions.

In November, Breitbart News reported Trump will have the honor of presiding over the 250th anniversary celebrations on July 4, 2026.

“The United States Semiquincentennial, as it is officially known, has been in the works for the past eight years, even before Trump took office the first time as the 45th president. Now, as the 47th, he can give it his unique flavor,” the outlet said.

It added:

In 2019, Trump organized and hosted the ‘Salute to America,’ an official Fourth of July celebration on the National Mall. Though Democrats and media critics claimed it would be a parade akin to that of Third World dictators, it was well received by the public, with salutes to civil rights legends and flyovers by various branches of the armed forces.

Trump is also planning to host a UFC fight at the White House for America’s 250th birthday, according to Breitbart News.