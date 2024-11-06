Trump to Preside over America’s 250th Birthday Celebrations: July 4th, 2026

President-elect Trump will have the honor of presiding over the celebrations of the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States of America on July 4th 2026, presenting an opportunity for him to throw the greatest party ever.

The United States Semiquincentennial, as it is officially known, has been in the works for the past eight years, even before Trump took office the first time as the 45th president. Now, as the 47th, he can give it his unique flavor.

Officially, the planning falls under the U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission, established by Congress in 2016. But Trump can be sure to have an impact, as he has a demonstrated interest in patriotic parades and celebrations.

In 2019, Trump organized and hosted the “Salute to America,” an official Fourth of July celebration on the National Mall. Though Democrats and media critics claimed it would be a parade akin to that of Third World dictators, it was well received by the public, with salutes to civil rights legends and flyovers by various branched of the armed forces.

A 250th anniversary celebration would offer Trump the opportunity to stage a much larger spectacle — the sort of patriotic display that would mark the “Golden Age” about which he spoke in his victory address on Election Night.

