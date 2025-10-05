The Israel Allies Foundation (IAF) on Sunday released its 2025 list of the Top 50 Christian Allies of Israel, led by Pastor Paula White-Cain and honoring the late Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, recognizing influential Christian figures who have “stood with Israel during these critical times,” with IAF President Josh Reinstein calling their support “a testament to the enduring bond between the Christian and Jewish communities.”

The IAF said the annual list, released in conjunction with the Sukkot holiday, highlights the impactful efforts of individuals and organizations “committed to standing with Israel during these critical times.” The foundation noted that the prophet Zechariah foretold a time when “all nations of the world will come up to Jerusalem to celebrate the Feast of Tabernacles,” a vision now vividly reflected in the modern gathering of Christian supporters in Jerusalem.

Nearly two years into the war, the IAF said thousands of Bible-believing Christians from across the globe have traveled to Israel to celebrate Sukkot — which begins Monday evening — joining parades, prayer services, and solidarity events throughout the city in a living expression of faith and friendship between Christians and the Jewish people.

Topping the 2025 list for the second time since its inception is Pastor Paula White-Cain, who leads the White House Faith Office and serves as President Donald Trump’s spiritual adviser.

The IAF described White-Cain as “a steadfast advocate for Israel,” noting her role in “strengthening the spiritual and diplomatic bond between the United States and Israel.” White-Cain has long emphasized what she calls the “biblical mandate” to bless and defend Israel, frequently delivering messages of prayer and support at international faith gatherings.

Ranked second is Charlie Kirk, honored posthumously following his tragic death in September. The IAF recognized Kirk — founder of Turning Point USA and a leading conservative activist — as “a vocal and passionate supporter of Israel” whose work inspired countless young Americans to stand with the Jewish state.

Kirk was shot and killed last month during a Turning Point USA event at Utah Valley University. The foundation said his legacy “continues to inspire a new generation of pro-Israel activists.”

As Breitbart News reported, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed Kirk as a “lion-hearted friend of Israel who fought for Judeo-Christian values.”

Other honorees include Rev. Johnnie Moore, Director of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation; World Boxing Champion Floyd Mayweather, who has repeatedly voiced solidarity with Israel and funded emergency aid after October 7; Daystar Television founder Joni Lamb; and Pastor Jentezen Franklin, recognized for leading Christian humanitarian relief efforts benefiting Israeli communities.

The IAF also listed leading media and policy figures among this year’s honorees — including Fox News host Sean Hannity, Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy, CPAC Hungary Director Miklós Szánthó, actor and producer Kelsey Grammer, and Family Research Council President Tony Perkins — all cited for promoting Judeo-Christian values and standing against antisemitism worldwide.

“This year’s list reflects the extraordinary commitment of Christian leaders who have stood with Israel, particularly during the challenges of the past two years,” Reinstein said. “Their support is a testament to the enduring bond between the Christian and Jewish communities, rooted in shared Judeo-Christian values.”

The IAF noted that the Top 50 Christian Allies of Israel “represent a diverse group of pastors, media personalities, athletes, and organizational leaders who have championed Israel’s cause through public advocacy, humanitarian aid, and faith-based diplomacy.” Their efforts, it added, “have been instrumental in mobilizing global support for Israel, especially in the face of rising antisemitism and international criticism.”

Founded in 2007, the Israel Allies Foundation now coordinates 62 caucuses representing more than 1,600 legislators worldwide, advancing faith-based diplomacy as a means of strengthening Israel’s global alliances.

While the Top 50 list excludes currently serving politicians, the IAF announced that its 2025 Israel Allies Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to President Donald J. Trump at a December gala in Washington, DC, recognizing his leadership in advancing Israel’s security and the Abraham Accords.

For the complete 2025 roster of Israel’s Top 50 Christian Allies and more on the IAF’s work, visit israelallies.org.

Joshua Klein is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jklein@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter @JoshuaKlein.