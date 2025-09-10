Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed deep sorrow over the death of Charlie Kirk, calling him a “lion-hearted friend of Israel” who was “murdered for speaking truth and defending freedom.”

After conservative activist Charlie Kirk was shot and killed at an event he was hosting at Utah Valley University in Orem on Wednesday, Netanyahu took to X to honor him, stating that he “fought the lies and stood tall for Judeo-Christian civilization” while revealing he had spoken to Kirk just two weeks earlier, inviting him to visit Israel — a trip that will now never take place.

The Israeli leader’s tribute highlighted Kirk’s unwavering support for the Jewish state throughout his career as founder and CEO of Turning Point USA, the conservative youth organization that became a powerful force in American politics.

“I spoke to him only two weeks ago and invited him to Israel. Sadly, that visit will not take place. We lost an incredible human being,” Netanyahu wrote in his statement.

Kirk died after being shot in the neck while speaking at the Utah campus, with video from the event appearing to show the moment he was struck. The suspect remains at large, according to sources.

Kirk had built a reputation as one of America’s most vocal young conservative voices and a steadfast defender of Israel, consistently advocating for strong U.S.-Israel relations through his campus speaking events and media appearances.

President Donald Trump, who had worked closely with Kirk throughout his political career, posted on social media: “We must all pray for Charlie Kirk, who has been shot. A great guy from top to bottom. GOD BLESS HIM!”

President Trump later ordered American flags throughout the U.S. to be lowered to Half Mast.

The assassination has raised concerns about political violence in America, with Jewish and Israeli leaders calling for prayers and an end to political violence. Kirk’s death represents not only a personal loss for those who knew him but also the silencing of a voice that had become instrumental in building bridges between American conservatives and Israel.

Netanyahu concluded his tribute by noting Kirk’s “boundless pride in America and his valiant belief in free speech” which he stated would “leave a lasting impact.”

The Prime Minister’s personal revelation about their recent conversation and the planned Israel visit underscores the close relationship Kirk had developed with Israeli leadership despite his young age.

Kirk’s supporters mourn the loss of an activist who had dedicated his career to defending what he saw as fundamental Western and Judeo-Christian values. Though only 31, he had already emerged as a rising figure in conservative politics and pro-Israel advocacy — a path tragically halted by his sudden death.