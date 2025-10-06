President Donald Trump is reportedly looking to reduce annual refugee admissions by 94 percent compared to former President Joe Biden’s last year in office.

According to a report from the New York Times, Trump will reduce the refugee resettlement program’s annual cap to 7,500 admissions after Biden imported more than 100,000 refugees in Fiscal Year 2024 alone.

The refugee resettlement cap is merely a numerical limit and does not serve as a figure to be reached like a goal.

Most of the slots, according to the Times, would be reserved for South Africans who are the descendants of Dutch and French settlers.

Already this year, the Trump administration has welcomed such South Africans to the United States as refugees — a move that came with rebuke from the establishment media, Democrats, and refugee agencies, even as the refugees faced racial discrimination and violence in their home country.

Under Biden, the status of refugee to the United States was blown wide open as the administration created a parole pipeline that brought hundreds of thousands of migrants from Afghanistan, Latin America, the Caribbean, and other regions of the world as refugees.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.