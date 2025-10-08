Exclusive: Citizens for Sanity Launches ‘Billboard Blitz’ Showcasing Radical Left’s ‘Pro-Trans, Pro-Political Violence Agenda’

The conservative non-profit Citizens for Sanity is launching what it is describing as a “billboard blitz” in Virginia, aiming to showcase the radical left’s pro-transgender and pro-violence agenda, Breitbart News learned exclusively.

The Citizens for Sanity campaign aims to highlight some of the more radial elements of the far-left, which have come to light in recent weeks — from political violence with the assassination of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk and an attack on a Dallas Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility to the left’s consistent insistence on inserting the pro-LGBT agenda into any facet of society they can, most recently in children’s shows featured on Netflix.

The campaign focuses on the Left placing boys in girls’ sports and other private spaces and their seeming dismissal of leftist violence.

According to the press release, “This five-figure campaign includes billboards prominently featured on N Military Highway in Virginia Beach, on I-195 in the Richmond metro area, and on I-95 and Hull St Road in Chesterfield County.”

Some of the ads, for example, read, “‘Jennifer’ just beat your daughter in the 100-yard dash” and “‘Jennifer’ wants to go into your daughter’s locker room.”

Another ad focusing on boys in girls’ spaces reads, “Girls are girls. Boys are boys.”

One focusing on political violence displays the following: “Speech is not violence. Violence is not speech.”

The organization’s Executive Director Ian Prior said of the five-figure campaign, “Every day Virginians don’t support biological men in girls’ sports and private spaces, and they don’t support violence against their political opponents, period.”

“The Left has outright abandoned basic, commonsense truths, so we’re reminding the Commonwealth what they truly stand for: Endangering our daughters and supporting violence against political opponents,” he added.

This campaign comes as controversy swirls around Virginia Democrat AG candidate Jay Jones, who has come under intense scrutiny for text messages indicating that he fantasized about shooting a former Republican Virginia House Speaker, Todd Gilbert, in 2022.

In the text messages, he reportedly said that if his Republican colleagues died before him, he would “go to their funerals to piss on their graves,” and offered a hypothetical situation in which he had only two bullets and was faced with the choice of murdering either Gilbert or “two dictators.” He made it clear he would use both of the bullets on Gilbert.

Jones also went to an even darker place, referencing Gilbert’s children dying in their mother’s arms.