Former FBI Director James Comey Pleads Not Guilty to Federal Charges

Former FBI Director James Comey is pleading not guilty after being indicted on one count of making false statements and one count of obstruction of justice.

The charges stem from Comey’s testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee in 2020, where questions surrounding his role leading the FBI and the investigation into the Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russia — a hoax — took center stage.

As Breitbart News reported last month:

The charges were brought after the Trump administration replaced the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, Erik Siebert, with White House aide Lindsey Halligan, who sought an immediate indictment from the grand jury before the statute of limitations could expire next Tuesday.

After the indictment was publicized, Attorney General Pam Bondi said in a statement, “No one is above the law.”

“Today’s indictment reflects this Department of Justice’s commitment to holding those who abuse positions of power accountable for misleading the American people,” she said, adding, “We will follow the facts in this case.”

Following the indictment, President Donald Trump said he hopes “others” who weaponized the Justice Department are indicted as well, in addition to Comey.

“It’s not a list, but I think there’ll be others,” Trump said in response to questions from reporters. “I mean, they’re corrupt. These were corrupt, radical left Democrats, because Comey, essentially … he’s worse than a Democrat. I would say the Democrats are better than Comey.”

“But there’ll be others. Look … that’s my opinion,” he added. “They weaponized the Justice Department like nobody in history. What they’ve done is terrible, and so I hope, frankly, I hope there are others because you can’t let this happen to a country,” the president added.

U.S. District Judge Michael Nachmanoff set a Jan. 5, 2026 trial date.

This story is developing. More to come…