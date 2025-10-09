President Donald Trump is scheduled to undergo an annual physical examination at Walter Reed ahead of a possible trip to the Middle East this weekend.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt issued a statement on Wednesday evening announcing the checkup.

“On Friday morning, President Trump will visit Walter Reed Medical Center for a planned meeting and remarks with the troops. While there, President Trump will stop by for his routine yearly check up. He will then return to the White House. President Trump is considering going to the Middle East shortly thereafter,” Leavitt said.

Trump received a good bill of health at his last physical examination in April. Physician to the President Capt. Sean Barbabella wrote at the time: “President Trump remains in excellent health, exhibiting robust cardiac, pulmonary, neurological, and general physical function.”

“His active lifestyle continues to contribute significantly to his physical well-being. President Trump’s days include participation in multiple meetings, public appearances, press availability, and frequent victories in golf events,” Barbabella noted.

He added that the president “exhibits excellent cognitive and physical health and is fully fit to execute” his duties as president.

As Leavitt noted, Trump could have a busy weekend ahead with a potential trip to the Middle East now that Hamas and Israel have both agreed to the first phase of his proposed peace plan.

“Well, it’s been a great period of time for Israel and the Middle East, and I’ll be going there probably on Sunday, Sunday evening,” Trump told the New York Post in a phone interview on Thursday morning.

“And I think that you will see some tremendous things happen next week. It’s been an amazing period of time. The whole world has come together, but the Middle East has come together for the first time in 3,000 years,” he added.

Trump said before the agreement on Wednesday that he would likely be going to Egypt.

“That’s where everybody is gathered right now, and we appreciate that very much. But I’ll be making the rounds, as the expression goes,” he said.