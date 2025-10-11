Exclusive—Tom Homan Suggests Gavin Newsom, J.B. Pritzker Thank ICE for Helping Clean Up their Sanctuary States: ‘You’re Welcome’

During an exclusive interview for The Alex Marlow Show podcast with Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, President Donald Trump’s Border Czar Tom Homan suggested that California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) thank Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents for taking violent illegal aliens off the streets of their sanctuary states.

“You’re welcome because ICE has taken thousands and thousands of public safety threats off the streets of California,” Homan said to Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass (D), both of whom have attacked ICE agents for enforcing federal immigration law.

Likewise, Homan called out Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, who recently signed an executive order banning ICE agents from using city land to carry out their enforcement operations.

“Whether it’s Pritzker, Newsom, Bass, or Brandon Johnson, you’re welcome for us making your communities safer,” Homan said. “If you want to sit on the sidelines and watch us make your communities safer, have at it. Shame on you.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.