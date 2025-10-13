Abigail Spanberger, the Democrat nominee for governor in Virginia, is narrowly leading current Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, the Republican nominee for governor in Virginia, according to a recent poll. The poll also found that Spanberger’s lead over Earle-Sears is within the margin of error.

A Trafalgar Group poll conducted between October 8-10, 2025, that surveyed 1,066 likely general election voters, found that if the election were to be held tomorrow, 47.7 percent of respondents would vote for Spanberger, while 45.1 percent would vote for Earle-Sears.

The poll also found that 5.6 percent of respondents were undecided.

The poll also had a 2.9 percent margin of error.

While the poll found that Spanberger was leading in the governor’s race, 48.9 percent of respondents said they would vote for current Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares (R), while 43.1 percent said they would vote for Jay Jones, the Democrat nominee for attorney general in the state.

Miyares’ lead in the poll over Jones comes after the National Review published an article revealing text messages showing that Jones sent messages to Virginia House Delegate Carrie Coyner (R) in 2022, entertaining a hypothetical situation in which he would shoot former Virginia Speaker of the House of Delegates Todd Gilbert.

A spokesman for Coyner told the Washington Post that Coyner and Jones had a phone conversation after the text messages were sent. Following their phone call, in another text conversation, Jones also allegedly “talked about Gilbert’s children dying in the arms of their mother.”

During a recent debate between Spanberger and Earle-Sears, when asked if she still endorsed Jones, Spanberger stated that it was “up to every voter to make their own individual decision.”

“I am running for governor,” Spanberger added. “I am accountable for the words that I say, for the acts that I take, for the policies that I have put out.”