Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested more than 800 illegal aliens across the sanctuary state of Illinois.

The arrests have been part of ICE’s Operation Midway Blitz — in honor of 20-year-old Katie Abraham, who was killed with her friend Chloe Polzin in a hit-and-run drunk driving crash caused by an illegal alien in the sanctuary state.

“During Operation Midway Blitz, DHS law enforcement has made more than 800 arrests across Illinois,” the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement:

The Trump Administration will not allow violent criminals or repeat offenders to terrorize our neighborhoods or victimize our children and innocent Americans. We will not allow sanctuary politicians or violent rioters to stop us from enforcing the law and arresting pedophiles, murderers, gang members, rapists, and domestic abusers from American communities. [Emphasis added]

Some of the illegal aliens arrested in Operation Midway Blitz include criminals with convictions for statutory rape, armed carjacking, and child sex crimes, ICE officials detailed:

Cristobal Carias Masin, a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador, convicted of statutory rape, fraud, and aggravated felony, and with pending charges of assault and failure to register as a sex offender. Stefan Cseve, a criminal illegal alien from Austria, previously convicted of sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual abuse, numerous sexual predator in a public park offenses, child sex offender loitering, in violation of the sex offender registry and currently charged with murder, rape or sexual abuse of a minor. Wajciech Janik, a criminal illegal alien from Poland, arrested for DUI and strongarm aggravated assault against a family member. Eduardo Sandoval-Secundino, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of two counts of driving under the influence of liquor and possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony carrying a handgun while in possession of methamphetamine. Arminas Lubianskas, a criminal illegal alien from Lithuania, previously arrested for burglary, and currently removable as he overstayed his visa that expired in 2016. Pedro Juan Avalos-Quezada, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of aggravated assault with a weapon, driving under the influence of liquor, trespassing and traffic offense. Ricardo Pichardo-Zambrano, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of theft and use of a vehicle in another crime and illegal entry. Carlos Rene Contreras, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted on two counts of illegal reentry and previously removed three times. Refugio Ramirez-Larios, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of weapon offense, crimes against a person, concealing homicidal death, traffic offenses, felony possession of a weapon, and possession of cocaine. Angel Galindo Viveros, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of armed carjacking, armed criminal action, driving a vehicle without a license, possession of a firearm by a felon, robbery and traffic offense. Yushell Alejandro Yin Del Toro, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of domestic violence, battery, two counts of resisting an officer, and two pending charges of assault. Erick Antonio Huerta-Rojas, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of driving under the influence of liquor and traffic offense, with a second pending charge of driving under the influence of liquor. Yeik Michelle Ramirez-Alvarez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of armed robbery with a firearm. Juan Jose Sanchez-Contreras, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of possession of cocaine. Alejandro Bernal, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted of larceny, property damage, shoplifting, two counts of trespassing, and illegal reentry. Blanca Cecillia Sanchez-Sanchez, a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela and a confirmed Tren de Aragua gang member.

Enforcing federal immigration law in Illinois has been an uphill battle for ICE agents, who not only face opposition from Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson (D), but also from left-wing activists who have been rioting outside detention facilities.

Most recently, such activists chanted “Kill ICE!” and “Shoot ICE!” outside the Broadview Processing Center in Broadview, Illinois, just days after a gunman opened fire on an ICE facility in Dallas, Texas.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.