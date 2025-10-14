Mamdani’s Wife Heartbroken over Death of Hamas Supporter

As President Donald Trump works tirelessly to secure peace in the Middle East, overseeing the release of hostages and the signing of a historic ceasefire, the wife of New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani publicly mourned a Palestinian social media figure killed in Gaza known for promoting Hamas propaganda. Rama Duwaji has not yet commented on the hostage release or Trump’s agreement.

Rama Duwaji, wife of Democratic socialist and New York City mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani, shared four broken-heart emojis on Instagram in response to reports of the death of Palestinian influencer Saleh al-Jafarawi. The 27-year-old, widely known online as “Mr. FAFO,” gained international attention for his viral pro-Hamas videos during the Israel-Hamas war and his celebratory posts following the October 7, 2023 terror attack that killed roughly 1,200 Israelis. Duwaji posted a second Instagram story, referring to him as “Beloved Jafarawi.”

Jafarawi was reportedly killed amid renewed clashes in Gaza involving Hamas and rival Palestinian factions. Video on his X account showed him wearing a press vest at the time of his death. Hamas’s Al-Aqsa TV confirmed that he had accompanied armed militants when he was fatally struck. The influencer had earlier documented the conflict from inside Gaza, at times posting from hospital beds after surviving attacks and falsely reported deaths.

His death came as President Trump personally finalized a landmark peace deal in Sharm el-Sheik, Egypt, marking the official end of the two-year conflict. Trump, joined by leaders from Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, and several European allies, described the ceasefire and hostage recovery as “the answer to the prayers of millions.” Twenty living Israeli hostages were released through the Red Cross and returned to Israel as Trump landed in Tel Aviv ahead of his address to the Knesset.

The agreement, signed earlier on Monday, called for demilitarization of Gaza, the creation of a civilian police force, and large-scale humanitarian aid operations to rebuild the territory. Trump pledged that no U.S. assistance would fund “bloodshed, hatred, or terror,” emphasizing that Gaza’s reconstruction would depend on stability and honest governance.

Despite the widespread relief following the hostages’ return, Duwaji has not yet publicly commented on the release or on the peace accord brokered by Trump’s team. Her silence follows earlier pro-Palestinian posts, including artwork of a keffiyeh, a scarf often associated with Palestinian and Hamas solidarity, and mirrors her husband’s criticism of Israel.

Mamdani, the Democratic Party’s nominee for New York City mayor, has previously accused the United States of “bankrolling genocide” on Qatari state television, refused to condemn the slogan “globalize the intifada,” and pledged to divest city pension funds from Israeli bonds. He also described Israel’s response to Hamas’s October 7 attack as “genocidal” and vowed to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he visited New York.