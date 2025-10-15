Former Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA), the potential frontrunner for California governor, now regrets mistreating a reporter and a staffer, admitting she “could have handled things better.”

Last week, Politico obtained a video of Porter cursing at a staffer while taping a meeting with the Biden administration.

“Get out of my fucking shot!” Porter yelled at the staffer in the video.

When the staffer issued her correction regarding a policy detail, Porter responded, “Okay. You also were in my shot before that. Stay out of my shot.”

The unearthed footage came just days after a video went viral that showed Porter threatening to exit an interview with a California CBS News affiliate.

“I don’t want to have an unhappy experience with you, and I don’t want this all on camera,” Porter said to the reporter.

Porter admitted that she behaved poorly in the videos during an interview on the Inside California Politics show.

“When I look at those videos, I want people to know that I understand that I could have handled things better,” Porter said. “I think I’m known as someone who’s able to handle tough questions, who’s willing to answer questions, and I want people to know that I really value the incredible work that my staff can do.”

“I think people who know me know I can be tough, but I need to do a better job expressing appreciation for the amazing work that my team does,” she added.

Porter also said she apologized to the staffer at whom she cursed.

“I expressed that I was sorry, that I had lost my temper, that I had been frustrated in the moment, and I told her I was grateful that she had taken the time to correct me,” she said. “We were able to redo the shot, I got the facts right.”

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.