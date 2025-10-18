Doug Emhoff Participates in ‘No Kings’ Protest in Santa Monica

Former Vice President Kamala Harris’s (D) husband, Doug Emhoff, was seen attending a “No Kings” protest in Santa Monica, California on Saturday.

In a post on X, Emhoff showed a photo of himself and his son, Cole Emhoff, at the “No Kings” protest.

“No Kings Santa Monica,” Emhoff wrote in his post.

In another post, Emhoff was seen holding a pink sign with the words, “If Kamala Had Won We’d Be At Brunch! No Kings.”

Emhoff’s post comes as “No Kings” protests took place across the United States in places such Washington, D.C., and New York City.

Breitbart News’s Amy Furr reported that at the “No Kings” protest in Washington, D.C., leftists dressed up in inflatable costumes.

During the “first round of the ‘No Kings’ protests” that occurred in June in protest of President Donald Trump’s parade to celebrate the U.S. Army’s 250th birthday, demonstrators avoided the District of Columbia:

When the first round of the “No Kings” protests happened, leftists avoided the nation’s capital. However, Saturday saw many of them show up on the National Mall in brightly-colored costumes. One woman told the crowd, “If you are willing to be an inflatable dinosaur we need you! Who wants to be an inflatable dinosaur?” Photos taken by Breitbart News showed protesters in costumes ranging from dinosaurs, bald eagles, frogs, peacocks, and lobsters.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) also posted photos of himself taking part in the “No Kings” protest in NYC.

“Today as millions of Americans rally across this country for No Kings Day: I proudly marched side-by-side with labor unions and so many more of our fellow citizens in NYC,” Schumer wrote in a post on X. “We have no dictators in America. And we won’t allow Trump to keep eroding our democracy.”