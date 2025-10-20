Watch Live: Donald Trump Meets with the Prime Minister of Australia

President Donald Trump meets with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the White House on Monday, October 20.

The visit from Australia’s PM comes after Trump met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as well as Argentinian President Javier Milei last week.

The president was outside of Washington, DC, for the weekend as leftists held a No Kings protest in the capital on Saturday. Trump called the demonstrations “a joke” and remarked, “I’m not a king, I work my ass off to make our country great.”