Decades of mass legal immigration to New York City, New York, have propelled socialist Zohran Mamdani’s (D) campaign to be the city’s next mayor, a new poll reveals.

The poll, published by Patriot Polling, shows New York City’s foreign-born voters are lining up in droves to support Mamdani, an immigrant himself, and his socialist agenda against former New York Democrat Gov. Andrew Cuomo (I) and lifelong New Yorker Curtis Sliwa (R).

While the poll shows Mamdani leading with 43 percent in the mayoral race compared to Cuomo’s 32 percent and Sliwa’s 19 percent, his lead with the city’s foreign-born voting base is vastly larger.

Among New York City voters born outside the United States, Mamdani leads with a whopping 62 percent compared to Cuomo’s 24 percent and Sliwa’s 12 percent.

Meanwhile, among native-born Americans in New York City, Cuomo leads with 40 percent, while Mamdani falls to 31 percent and Sliwa gains with 25 percent.

Catholic and Jewish voters, the poll finds, are also turned off to Mamdani, with just 29 percent of Catholics supporting the socialist and 30 percent of Jews. Cuomo leads with both groups — 41 percent from Catholics and 63 percent from Jews.

Interestingly, despite Mamdani claiming to be the voice of New York City’s downtrodden poor and working class, his base of support resides in the most expensive boroughs: Manhattan and Brooklyn.

The poll sees Mamdani leading in Manhattan, where the average rent is more than $5,700 a month, with 47 percent, and in Brooklyn, where the average rent is nearly $4,500 a month, with 55 percent.

The Bronx, by far New York City’s least costly borough to live in, prefers Cuomo to Mamdani by a tiny margin, the poll shows, while Mamdani falls far behind Cuomo and Sliwa in Staten Island.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.