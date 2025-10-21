Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel has claimed the agency is “on the verge” of unmasking the funding and “command structure” behind Antifa, according to a report.

The Huckabee Post reported that Patel said the agency “is following the money” and that “There are indications that support for anti-American radical groups is coming from America’s enemies overseas.” Patel’s comments came during an interview with Just the News:

FBI Director Kash Patel said that the FBI is on the verge of unmasking the command structure and financing of violent anarchist groups like Antifa. He said the FBI is following the money, and there are indications that support for anti-American radical groups is coming from America’s enemies overseas and US nonprofits with IRS tax exemptions. He also hinted that more indictments will be forthcoming in the investigation of weaponizing the government. He urged critics to have patience, noting that Trump’s people have had just seven months to investigate corruption that’s been embedded for 20 years or more.

Patel explained to Just the News that the agency was “looking at so many different leads on criminal activity by those who are in positions of power.”

Patel also praised President Donald Trump for having designated Antifa a domestic terror organization, and added that the agency’s investigations are “mapping out the money,” and that they are “using social media and the influencers” that took part in an Antifa roundtable event at the White House recently.

During his interview with the outlet, Patel also explained that “effort tracking Antifa has become so important” that the agency “created an entire new program and division dedicated” to figuring out the “money that is funding these operations:”

Patel told Just the News that the effort tracking Antifa funding has become so important that “we’ve created an entire new program and division dedicated to rooting out the money that is funding these operations, whether it’s U.S. based or internationally.”

A fact sheet from the White House in September explained that Trump’s executive order “notes that Antifa is a militarist, anarchist enterprise that calls for the overthrow of the” United States government and law enforcement officials.

“The Order directs the Federal government to investigate, disrupt, and dismantle all illegal operations conducted by Antifa or any person claiming to act on behalf of Antifa,” the fact sheet adds. “It also calls for investigating, disrupting, and dismantling the funding sources behind such operations.”

Breitbart News reported that during a roundtable on Antifa with journalists such as Nick Sortor and Jack Posobiec, Seamus Bruner, who serves as the Director of Research at the Government Accountability Institute (GAI) stated that left-wing funders such as billionaire Neville Roy Singham are behind Antifa riots and protests.

“We found a network of NGOs, it’s not just the Soros network, the Open Society Network. It’s other funding networks, the Arabella Funding Network, the Tides Funding Network, Neville Roy Singham and his network, foreign cash,” Bruner said. “And, it’s also big left-wing funders — some of them are not citizens of this country.”

Bruner also explained:

During a roundtable event on Antifa with President Donald Trump, Bruner explained that he, GAI President Peter Schweizer, and their team “followed” a trail of money and “followed it to the top of what” they called the Protest Industrial Complex, or Riot Inc. Bruner explained that the so-called “Riot Inc.” was made up of many different divisions, and that “dozens of radical organizations” have received millions of dollars from Riot Inc.

Riot Inc. was described as being comprised of divisions such as PR and marketing divisions, and reportedly even has a “well-funded legal division.”

“We have identified dozens of radical organizations, not just the decentralized Antifa organizations, but dozens of radical organizations that have received more than one hundred million dollars from the Riot Inc. investors,” Bruner also explained. “These would be the lawyer groups, these would be the groups that advocate for calling good, honest Americans fascists.”