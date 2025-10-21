Transgender Americans are preparing to leave the United States of America, believing that President Donald Trump is the “most anti-LGBTQ+ president in history.”

Vox reported that during Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign, the rhetoric against “radical gender ideology” and “transgender insanity” grew “more hostile.”

The outlet noted, “A frequently-run Trump television ad claimed that ‘Kamala is for they/them. Trump is for you.’ And as his second term has progressed, Trump’s attacks on transgender rights have become increasingly virulent.”

Katie Sosin, who reports on LGBTQ+ issues for The 19th, spoke to Vox about the Trump administration’s policies:

Trump is generally viewed as the most anti-LGBTQ+ president in history, and a lot of that has to do with his approach to transgender rights. When he first got into office in 2017, there were still some questions about how he was going to approach LGBTQ+ issues, and he made a number of anti-trans moves in his first term. But this time, he really campaigned on anti-trans issues, and he's made them a staple of his administration. … We have him limiting health care access specifically for trans youth and revoking federal funding for medical providers that offer it. We have the reinstatement of the transgender military ban. And then, denying transgender people passports.