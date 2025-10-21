Transgender Americans are preparing to leave the United States of America, believing that President Donald Trump is the “most anti-LGBTQ+ president in history.”
Vox reported that during Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign, the rhetoric against “radical gender ideology” and “transgender insanity” grew “more hostile.”
The outlet noted, “A frequently-run Trump television ad claimed that ‘Kamala is for they/them. Trump is for you.’ And as his second term has progressed, Trump’s attacks on transgender rights have become increasingly virulent.”
RELATED VIDEO — “We Are Going to Continue to Fight for Women” DOJ Sues Maine over Violating Trans Athlete Rules:
Katie Sosin, who reports on LGBTQ+ issues for The 19th, spoke to Vox about the Trump administration’s policies:
Trump is generally viewed as the most anti-LGBTQ+ president in history, and a lot of that has to do with his approach to transgender rights. When he first got into office in 2017, there were still some questions about how he was going to approach LGBTQ+ issues, and he made a number of anti-trans moves in his first term. But this time, he really campaigned on anti-trans issues, and he’s made them a staple of his administration.
…We have him limiting health care access specifically for trans youth and revoking federal funding for medical providers that offer it. We have the reinstatement of the transgender military ban. And then, denying transgender people passports.
A report from the Centre for Heterodox Social Science said that “trans identification is in free fall” among young Americans.
Breitbart News’s Katherine Hamilton wrote:
The report, authored by Eric Kaufmann, director of the centre and professor of politics at the University of Buckingham, found that transgender and queer identification has dropped sharply among young Americans in Generation Z since 2023. Kaufmann analyzed troves of data from recent surveys about gender and sexuality, including the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) survey, and surveys from elite institutions like Andover Phillips Academy in Boston and Brown University.
“Whether trans and queer identities will drop to 2010 levels is an open question. But the fact both have declined sharply in just two years is a startling and unanticipated post-progressive development that the education and media establishments will be reluctant to acknowledge,” Kaufmann explained.
